Olive Ridley Turtles Make a Splash: Mass Nesting Sparks Hope

In Odisha's Ganjam district, over 11,000 Olive Ridley sea turtles began mass nesting near the Rushikulya river mouth. Officials expect a record number of turtles to lay eggs. Protection measures include fencing and volunteers, with plans to restrict light pollution to support the nesting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:56 IST
In a remarkable spectacle, over 11,000 Olive Ridley sea turtles began mass nesting near the Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district, Odisha, on Sunday. This heralds the beginning of what officials anticipate to be a record-breaking nesting season, attracting attention from environmentalists and nature enthusiasts alike.

Sunny Khokkar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Berhampur, confirmed that the mass nesting would continue for several more days, with many turtles still waiting offshore to lay their eggs. Although mass nesting in Gahirmatha has not yet commenced this year, optimism remains high for a successful season.

The local authorities have implemented stringent measures to safeguard the nesting areas, including fencing the four-kilometer-long beach to limit human disturbances. They have also appealed to nearby civic bodies and industries to minimize light pollution during this crucial period, promoting a safe environment for the turtles.

