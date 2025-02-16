Left Menu

Blaze Contained: Quick Response Averts Disaster at Delhi Factory

A fire erupted at a plastic granule factory in Shahzada Bagh, North Delhi. The fire department responded promptly, sending five fire engines to control the blaze within 40 minutes. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.

Blaze Contained: Quick Response Averts Disaster at Delhi Factory
  Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a plastic granule factory in Shahzada Bagh, north Delhi, on Sunday evening, authorities disclosed.

According to officials, the fire department was alerted at 6:05 pm and promptly dispatched five fire engines to the scene.

Firefighters successfully managed to control the blaze by 6:45 pm without any reported casualties or injuries, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

