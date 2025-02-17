Controversies in Science: USDA Firings and Royal Society's Ethical Dilemma

In a surprising turn of events, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has terminated probationary employees across three agencies. Sources indicate that these dismissals were part of the Trump administration's restructuring efforts, although the exact number of staff affected remains unknown.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the Royal Society is set to convene a meeting addressing ethical concerns voiced by scientists regarding Elon Musk's association with the prestigious institution. The discussions aim to clarify acceptable public conduct for the academy's fellows.

These incidents underscore the ongoing challenges at the intersection of science and public policy, highlighting controversial decisions that have prompted critical internal reviews within respected scientific bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)