Global Disruption: Elon Musk's X Faces Widespread Outages

Elon Musk's platform X experienced a sudden outage affecting users globally. Thousands reported issues accessing the platform via the app and website, with difficulties in refreshing feeds and posting updates. The service saw disruptions in major regions including India, the US, and the UK, before partial restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:37 IST
X logo (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, suffered a major outage on Monday, impacting users worldwide, including those in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, as reported by Downdetector.com. Users faced various disruptions such as difficulties logging into their accounts, refreshing their feeds, and posting updates.

According to Downdetector, a significant 3,357 complaints were logged in India alone, with 46% facing website troubles, and 45% experiencing app issues. A smaller portion, about 9%, reported problems refreshing their X feeds.

In other countries, the impact was similarly significant. In the UK, 10,958 users encountered issues at the peak outage time around 7:11 pm, with most problems linked to the X application (56%) and the timeline (21%). In the USA, reports of glitches peaked at 7 pm, with as many as 41,369 users affected. While services began resuming within an hour, the company has not yet formally addressed the cause of the disruption. This incident follows an earlier outage just a month ago, involving around 200,000 users encountering issues with X, as per Downdetector data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

