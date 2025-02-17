Delhi-NCR Jolted by Early Morning Earthquake
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Delhi-NCR early Monday morning. The National Center for Seismology reported the epicenter to be in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometers. The tremors occurred at 5:36 am, and further information is yet to be released.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 shook Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Monday, as confirmed by the National Center for Seismology.
According to a social media post by the agency, the seismic event was centered in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometers beneath the surface.
The tremors were recorded at 5:36 am, and authorities are currently investigating for more details.
