Delhi-NCR Jolted by Early Morning Earthquake

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Delhi-NCR early Monday morning. The National Center for Seismology reported the epicenter to be in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometers. The tremors occurred at 5:36 am, and further information is yet to be released.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 shook Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Monday, as confirmed by the National Center for Seismology.

According to a social media post by the agency, the seismic event was centered in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometers beneath the surface.

The tremors were recorded at 5:36 am, and authorities are currently investigating for more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

