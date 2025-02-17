Delhi Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake: Residents Share Experiences

Early on Monday morning, residents of Delhi were abruptly awakened by a 4.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the national capital and surrounding regions. The sudden tremors triggered a wave of panic as people quickly evacuated their homes.

In Sita Ram Bazar, a resident named Anil Kumar described the frightening experience, noting that he had never felt such strong vibrations before. He recounted how he and his family rushed outside, particularly worried due to his heart condition.

The epicenter of the tremor was pinpointed in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan. Despite the alarming jolts and reports of loud noises, the National Center for Seismology confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.

