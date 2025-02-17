Left Menu

Delhi Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake: Residents Share Experiences

Early morning tremors from a 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi, causing residents to rush outdoors in panic. Local residents shared their experiences, describing the fear and confusion during the quake. While the epicenter was located in the Jheel Park area, no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 09:48 IST
Delhi Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake: Residents Share Experiences
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Early on Monday morning, residents of Delhi were abruptly awakened by a 4.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the national capital and surrounding regions. The sudden tremors triggered a wave of panic as people quickly evacuated their homes.

In Sita Ram Bazar, a resident named Anil Kumar described the frightening experience, noting that he had never felt such strong vibrations before. He recounted how he and his family rushed outside, particularly worried due to his heart condition.

The epicenter of the tremor was pinpointed in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan. Despite the alarming jolts and reports of loud noises, the National Center for Seismology confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025