Delhi Residents Rattled by Early Morning 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake

Residents of Delhi were jolted from their morning routines by a 4.0-magnitude earthquake on Monday, sparking widespread alarm throughout the capital and its neighboring areas.

The epicenter was identified at Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan, where strong tremors were reportedly felt, compelling many to evacuate their homes temporarily.

Authorities confirmed that the quake struck at a depth of five kilometers without causing serious damage or injuries, while the public was advised to stay calm and contact helplines as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)