Delhi Residents Rattled by Early Morning 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi, causing widespread panic among residents. The epicenter was near Jheel Park, and strong tremors prompted many to rush outdoors. Despite the intensity, no significant damage or injuries occurred. Emergency services were on alert as authorities assured public safety.
Updated: 17-02-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:59 IST
Residents of Delhi were jolted from their morning routines by a 4.0-magnitude earthquake on Monday, sparking widespread alarm throughout the capital and its neighboring areas.
The epicenter was identified at Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan, where strong tremors were reportedly felt, compelling many to evacuate their homes temporarily.
Authorities confirmed that the quake struck at a depth of five kilometers without causing serious damage or injuries, while the public was advised to stay calm and contact helplines as needed.
