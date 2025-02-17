Left Menu

Delhi Residents Rattled by Early Morning 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi, causing widespread panic among residents. The epicenter was near Jheel Park, and strong tremors prompted many to rush outdoors. Despite the intensity, no significant damage or injuries occurred. Emergency services were on alert as authorities assured public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:59 IST
Delhi Residents Rattled by Early Morning 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Delhi were jolted from their morning routines by a 4.0-magnitude earthquake on Monday, sparking widespread alarm throughout the capital and its neighboring areas.

The epicenter was identified at Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan, where strong tremors were reportedly felt, compelling many to evacuate their homes temporarily.

Authorities confirmed that the quake struck at a depth of five kilometers without causing serious damage or injuries, while the public was advised to stay calm and contact helplines as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025