Rajasthan's Leap into Digital Land Mapping: A Game Changer

In a strategic move towards modernizing land management, the government of Rajasthan is set to digitize land records in ten municipalities through advanced digital mapping using drone surveys. This initiative falls under the nationwide 'Naksha' project, part of the 'Digital India Land Record Modernization' program, officials announced on Monday.

The official unveiling of the state-level program is scheduled for February 18, with Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra presiding over the inauguration. The selected areas for this project include Bhiwadi, Kishangarh, Beawar, and Sawai Madhopur, among others, as detailed in an official statement.

Aimed at creating comprehensive digital records of land rights, the project seeks to enhance transparency, simplify access to land information, and aid in precise property demarcation. Local Bodies Department Director Indrajeet Singh emphasized its potential to reduce land disputes and optimize urban planning. The national launch will feature Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr. Chandrashekhar Pemmasani.

