India's Remarkable Leap: Global Leadership in Space and Biotech Driven by Innovation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh celebrates India's global leadership in space technology, biotechnology, and healthcare, crediting PM Modi's leadership and notable progress over the past decade. Speaking at IIT Jammu's Science and Technology Expo 2025, Singh showcases the country's start-up ecosystem and urges innovation among students and industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded India's ascension as a global leader in space technology, biotechnology, and preventive healthcare during his speech at the Science and Technology Expo 2025 held at IIT Jammu. The minister credited these transformative achievements to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the last decade.

Highlighting India's burgeoning start-up ecosystem, now ranked third globally, Singh noted the significant contributions of resident Indians in patent filings and scientific research. He stressed on the country's recognition for feats like the Chandrayaan mission and vaccine development, underscoring the role of visionary governance.

Singh commended IIT Jammu's journey since its inception, focusing on its educational and innovative prowess. He urged students to pursue new ventures, emphasizing governmental support through initiatives like the Startup India mission and Aroma Mission, which foster equal opportunities for socio-economic advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

