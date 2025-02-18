Left Menu

Royal Society Evaluates Fellows' Conduct Amidst Musk Controversy

The UK's Royal Society is set to discuss the public conduct and pronouncements of its fellows following backlash over Elon Musk's membership. This institution, renowned for being the oldest scientific academy, boasts past fellows like Newton and Einstein.

Updated: 18-02-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:31 IST
The UK's Royal Society is preparing to hold a significant meeting aimed at evaluating the conduct of its fellows.

This decision comes after numerous scientists raised concerns about Elon Musk's continued association with the prestigious institution.

The Royal Society, established in 1660, counts luminaries like Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin among its historic fellows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

