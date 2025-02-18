Left Menu

The Kaleidoscope of Earth: Evolution's Vivid Journey

Earth's journey to its colourful present began over 600 million years ago with the evolution of vision. From plant hues aiding pollination to vibrant animal colouration as survival signals, evolution's role is key. Today, factors like climate change continue to influence Earth's colour palette.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lund | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Lund University researchers delve into Earth's vibrant transformation over millions of years, tracing its colourful evolution back to advancements in vision. Early organisms developed sight to differentiate light from darkness, paving the way for diverse visual systems and vivid natural hues.

The first significant animal colourations emerged 140 million years ago. Plants led in showcasing vivid colours to attract pollinators. Animal colours, however, often resulted from ecological adaptations, with even fossil records of dinosaurs displaying strategic colour use for survival.

As climate change and human activities reshape environments, Earth's colour palette continues to change. Past patterns of innovation give insights into potential future transformations in the planet's visual presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

