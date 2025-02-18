High-Speed Audi Collision Leaves Two Injured in Delhi

In a dramatic road mishap, a speeding Audi collided with a scooter in Delhi, leaving two individuals injured, one critically, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Naitik and Abhishek, were swiftly taken to the hospital by the accident-involved car's passengers. Despite sustaining injuries, Naitik's condition stabilized, while Abhishek's remains precarious, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Achin Garg.

The crash unfolded near the Jorbagh Post Office location when the luxury red Audi, traveling at an excessive speed, struck the scooter before making impact with a tree. Law enforcement stated an FIR has been registered, and efforts to capture the accused drivers include reviewing CCTV footage for crucial details.

(With inputs from agencies.)