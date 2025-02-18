Left Menu

High-Speed Audi Collision Leaves Two Injured in Delhi

A high-speed Audi collided with a scooter on Delhi's Lodhi Road, injuring two individuals. Victims Naitik and Abhishek were hospitalized; Abhishek remains in critical condition. The incident occurred near Jorbagh Post Office, leading police to an intensive search for the car occupants, who are now at large.

In a dramatic road mishap, a speeding Audi collided with a scooter in Delhi, leaving two individuals injured, one critically, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Naitik and Abhishek, were swiftly taken to the hospital by the accident-involved car's passengers. Despite sustaining injuries, Naitik's condition stabilized, while Abhishek's remains precarious, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Achin Garg.

The crash unfolded near the Jorbagh Post Office location when the luxury red Audi, traveling at an excessive speed, struck the scooter before making impact with a tree. Law enforcement stated an FIR has been registered, and efforts to capture the accused drivers include reviewing CCTV footage for crucial details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

