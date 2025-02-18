Left Menu

Green Metro Systems: Pioneering Sustainable Urban Mobility

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister emphasized the shift from thermal to renewable energy and the use of solar rooftops and regenerative braking in metros. The CII IGBC and DMRC are promoting sustainable urban mobility through conferences, echoes of initiatives like the Delhi Metro reducing environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:45 IST
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal emphasized the crucial role of transitioning from thermal to renewable energy systems, highlighting their use in solar rooftops and regenerative braking in metro systems. These innovations, he noted, are pivotal in steering towards a sustainable future.

The CII Indian Green Building Council, partnering with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, inaugurated the fifth international conference on Green Metro Systems, signifying a landmark in urban mobility. The minister pointed out that rising global temperatures warrant urgent action, aligning with goals like the Paris Accord and India's target for net-zero emissions by 2070.

Highlighting the Delhi Metro's significant contribution to reducing pollution, the conference also showcased advances such as India's first vertical bi-facial solar plant on a metro viaduct. These initiatives reflect a broader commitment by Indian metro rail corporations to harness green energy and reduce environmental impact.

