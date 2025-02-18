Himachal's Urgent Call for Water Policy Reform

In a significant address at the All India Conference of State Water Ministers in Udaipur, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted the urgent need for a dedicated water policy tailored for hill states. This policy aims to tackle the persistent water shortages exacerbated by the impacts of climate change.

Agnihotri emphasized the necessity of embracing innovation-based solutions to combat the effects of untimely rains and reduced snowfall, which are major contributing factors to the decreasing levels of water sources. Himalayan glaciers, he noted, are melting at an alarming rate, further complicating the water crisis.

To ensure long-term sustainability, Agnihotri pressed for climate-tolerant policies, advanced scientific interventions, and called for substantial financial support from the Central Government. He also advocated for rainwater harvesting, recharging water sources, and compensatory packages for Himachal's efforts in water conservation.

