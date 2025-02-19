Stranded Giants: Tasmania's Race Against Time to Save False Killer Whales

More than 150 false killer whales have been found stranded on a remote Tasmanian beach, officials announced Wednesday. The scene near Arthur River, on the island's northwest coast, has drawn marine experts including veterinarians to attempt a rescue operation.

Despite the harsh conditions and logistical challenges posed by the remote location, efforts are underway to save the 136 whales that remain alive. The inaccessibility of the beach and the difficulty of transporting specialist equipment present significant obstacles.

Local Arthur River resident Jocelyn Flint's son first discovered the stranded animals during a late-night fishing trip. By then, the rushing tide and the size of the whales made any immediate rescue impossible. Authorities had not yet called for public assistance as rescue operations continued.

