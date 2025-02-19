Race Against Time: Saving Tasmania's Stranded False Killer Whales

In a race against time, rescue teams are working tirelessly to save more than 150 false killer whales stranded on a secluded beach in Tasmania, Australia. Of these large marine mammals, 136 have been found alive following the ordeal, as reported by Tasmania's environment department.

Despite their massive size, resembling killer whales at up to 20 feet long and weighing up to 3,000 pounds, these endangered dolphins face an uncertain fate. They inhabit tropical and subtropical oceans, often in deep offshore waters. This incident's cause remains a mystery, complicating the already formidable rescue efforts on the isolated site.

Located on Tasmania's northwest coast near Arthur River, approximately 400 kilometers from Hobart, the area's remote nature and challenging ocean conditions hinder quick response. Authorities are grappling with logistical challenges to get specialized equipment to this hard-to-reach site.

