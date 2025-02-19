Dramatic Rescue: Injured Elephant Moved to Safety

An injured wild elephant found in Athirappally forest has been successfully tranquilized and moved to an animal rehabilitation center in Kodanad for urgent treatment. The relocation occurred on Wednesday after the elephant was found roaming with severe head injuries, prompting intervention by forest officials.

The operation, which involved the use of three trained kumki elephants, took more than two hours and began early at 7.15 am. Television footage captured officials, led by Chief Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah, monitoring the elephant closely. After being tranquilized, the elephant briefly collapsed, causing alarm among the team and bystanders.

Reassuringly, the elephant was revived with the help of kumki elephants, enabling first aid and care to be administered by the officials. The sedated elephant was then carefully moved to an animal ambulance and transported to Kodanad, where further treatment will be provided. Zachariah stated that more information on the elephant's condition will be available once it regains consciousness.

