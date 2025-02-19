Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Faces Major Water Crisis Amidst Rainfall Deficit

Jammu and Kashmir is confronting a major water crisis due to an 80% deficit in rainfall, raising the risk of drought. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stresses the need for collective conservation efforts and proactive government measures to manage dwindling water resources across the region.

Jammu & Kashmir Faces Major Water Crisis Amidst Rainfall Deficit
Jammu and Kashmir is on the brink of a significant water crisis due to an unprecedented deficit in rainfall, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced Wednesday. This year's drought risk is compounded by an 80% rainfall shortfall, prompting a call for collective water management and conservation efforts.

Abdullah conveyed his concern over the continuous dry spells, emphasizing the government's need for a proactive water management approach, yet urging citizens to reconsider their water consumption habits. The Chief Minister plans to assess upcoming strategies with the Jal Shakti Department to mitigate the impending crisis.

Officials report alarming water level reductions, with many water bodies, including river Jhelum, falling below normal levels. With some areas experiencing a 97% rainfall shortage, Abdullah underlined the urgency for immediate rain or snow to prevent a worsening situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

