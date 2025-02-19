Left Menu

Snowfall Paralyzes Travel to Nathu La Pass and New Baba Mandir

Heavy snowfall in Sikkim has blocked access to Nathu La Pass and New Baba Mandir, vital tourist destinations. The snow began late Tuesday and intensified Wednesday, making roads hazardous. Authorities are working to clear routes while tourists can only travel up to Tsomgo Lake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:03 IST
A significant winter storm has blocked a crucial roadway leading to Sikkim's renowned tourist destinations, Nathu La Pass and New Baba Mandir. Set on the China border, Nathu La Pass is now inaccessible due to heavy snowfall.

The unexpected weather event began late Tuesday evening and escalated the following morning, creating hazardous travel conditions across the region.

Sikkim authorities are diligently working to clear snow-covered roads. Currently, tourists can still visit Tsomgo Lake, but further travels are restricted. With additional thunderstorms forecasted, the region braces for more unpredictable weather patterns.

