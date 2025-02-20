Ceigall India Secures Swift Financial Closure for Ayodhya Bypass Projects
Infrastructure company Ceigall India announced the financial closure of two major projects in Uttar Pradesh, worth Rs 2,498.50 crore. The closures, involving Northern and Southern Ayodhya Bypass, were finalized within 83 days, surpassing the scheduled 150-day deadline set by the National Highways Authority of India.
Infrastructure company Ceigall India has announced a significant milestone, achieving financial closure for two pivotal projects in Uttar Pradesh.
Valued at Rs 2,498.50 crore, the projects include the Northern and Southern Ayodhya Bypass, and their closure was secured within a mere 83 days.
This exceeds the 150-day timeline established by the National Highways Authority of India, marking a swift conclusion to the financial arrangements and necessary approvals.
