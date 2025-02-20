Left Menu

Ceigall India Secures Swift Financial Closure for Ayodhya Bypass Projects

Infrastructure company Ceigall India announced the financial closure of two major projects in Uttar Pradesh, worth Rs 2,498.50 crore. The closures, involving Northern and Southern Ayodhya Bypass, were finalized within 83 days, surpassing the scheduled 150-day deadline set by the National Highways Authority of India.

Updated: 20-02-2025 20:02 IST
Infrastructure company Ceigall India has announced a significant milestone, achieving financial closure for two pivotal projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Valued at Rs 2,498.50 crore, the projects include the Northern and Southern Ayodhya Bypass, and their closure was secured within a mere 83 days.

This exceeds the 150-day timeline established by the National Highways Authority of India, marking a swift conclusion to the financial arrangements and necessary approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

