Ceigall India Secures Swift Financial Closure for Ayodhya Bypass Projects

Infrastructure company Ceigall India has announced a significant milestone, achieving financial closure for two pivotal projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Valued at Rs 2,498.50 crore, the projects include the Northern and Southern Ayodhya Bypass, and their closure was secured within a mere 83 days.

This exceeds the 150-day timeline established by the National Highways Authority of India, marking a swift conclusion to the financial arrangements and necessary approvals.

