India's Bold Maritime Move: Leading with Green Shipping Bills

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced that India's Coastal Shipping and Merchant Shipping Bills will enhance environmental standards, reinforcing the nation's leadership in sustainable maritime practices.

Speaking at the Green Shipping Conclave 2025, Sonowal emphasized collaboration for effective transformation, outlining the bills' pivotal roles in regulating coastal trade and boosting the maritime industry.

The new legislation aims to modernize shipbuilding while generating employment, ensuring India sets global sustainability benchmarks, backed by a significant Rs 25,000-crore investment in maritime development.

