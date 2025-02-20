India's Bold Maritime Move: Leading with Green Shipping Bills
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized that India's upcoming Coastal Shipping and Merchant Shipping Bills integrate strong environmental standards to position India as a leader in maritime sustainability. These bills aim to regulate coastal trade, promote shipbuilding, and create jobs, marking a transformative step for the maritime sector.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced that India's Coastal Shipping and Merchant Shipping Bills will enhance environmental standards, reinforcing the nation's leadership in sustainable maritime practices.
Speaking at the Green Shipping Conclave 2025, Sonowal emphasized collaboration for effective transformation, outlining the bills' pivotal roles in regulating coastal trade and boosting the maritime industry.
The new legislation aims to modernize shipbuilding while generating employment, ensuring India sets global sustainability benchmarks, backed by a significant Rs 25,000-crore investment in maritime development.
