Transforming Bengaluru: The Road Ahead
Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar emphasizes the importance of planning in road infrastructure for Bengaluru's future. A new handbook outlines standards for roads and public amenities. While acknowledging challenges in tunnel projects, he highlights initiatives for urban development and cultural integration.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has highlighted the critical need for meticulous planning in the development of Bengaluru's infrastructure. Speaking at a workshop organized by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Shivakumar warned that neglecting road and public space planning could severely hinder the city's growth.
The Deputy CM inaugurated a comprehensive handbook on roads, designed to provide a framework for urban development, including guidelines on landscaping, cable management, and transportation infrastructure. He underscored the need for consistency in public works, instructing the removal or underground placement of hanging cables.
Addressing reporters, Shivakumar also touched on civic pride and cultural heritage, particularly focusing on the importance of the Kannada language within the city. Alongside these urban initiatives, the government is set to unveil new policies safeguarding public assets by February.
