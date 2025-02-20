Rising Deforestation Crisis in Colombia's Amazon
Deforestation in Colombia surged 35% in 2024, as reported by Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, largely due to increased activity in the Amazon. Despite the uptick, it was the second-lowest level in 23 years. USAID funding freeze following Trump's actions impacts the Amazon region's environmental efforts.
Colombia saw a significant rise in deforestation, with figures increasing by 35% in 2024, largely driven by the Amazon region, according to Environment Minister Susana Muhamad. The total deforestation spanned 1,070 square kilometers last year, a marked increase from just over 792 square kilometers in 2023. Muhamad pointed out that organized crime is more responsible for this growth than rural communities.
Despite this uptick, 2024 recorded the second-lowest deforestation figures in the past 23 years, with the most significant contributions coming from the Amazon region, registering an over 50% increase compared to 2023. Colombia, known for its vast biodiversity, remains heavily affected by forest losses, posing a threat to its numerous plant and animal species.
Furthermore, Colombia's environmental challenges are compounded by a $70 million environmental funding freeze from the USAID, following actions by former President Donald Trump. This funding has been crucial for the Amazon region, which has felt the brunt of deforestation activities and political upheaval due to leadership changes and ministerial resignations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
