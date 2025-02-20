Ganga's Self-Purifying Powers Debunked: Scientist's Findings Stir Debate

The Uttar Pradesh government has addressed public doubts regarding the purity of the Ganga's waters at the Maha Kumbh, citing scientific support from Dr. Ajay Kumar Sonkar. The government asserts that the water is as pure as alkaline water, despite contrary claims from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Dr. Sonkar collected samples from five major bathing sites and found no bacterial growth or deterioration in water quality. His research suggests the Ganga contains naturally occurring bacteriophages, which help maintain the water's purity amidst mass bathing by over 58 crore devotees since January 13.

Controversy arose after CPCB data recorded fluctuating biological oxygen demand (BOD) levels, a measure of pollution. However, Dr. Sonkar claims consistent high pH levels and lack of bacterial presence, challenging sceptics to verify his findings at the source.

(With inputs from agencies.)