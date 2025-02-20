Left Menu

Ganga's Self-Purifying Powers Debunked: Scientist's Findings Stir Debate

The Uttar Pradesh government, citing research by Dr. Ajay Kumar Sonkar, claims Ganga water at Maha Kumbh is as pure as alkaline water, countering pollution concerns raised by the CPCB. Dr. Sonkar's findings highlight the river's self-purifying properties, despite over 58 crore devotees bathing during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh government has addressed public doubts regarding the purity of the Ganga's waters at the Maha Kumbh, citing scientific support from Dr. Ajay Kumar Sonkar. The government asserts that the water is as pure as alkaline water, despite contrary claims from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Dr. Sonkar collected samples from five major bathing sites and found no bacterial growth or deterioration in water quality. His research suggests the Ganga contains naturally occurring bacteriophages, which help maintain the water's purity amidst mass bathing by over 58 crore devotees since January 13.

Controversy arose after CPCB data recorded fluctuating biological oxygen demand (BOD) levels, a measure of pollution. However, Dr. Sonkar claims consistent high pH levels and lack of bacterial presence, challenging sceptics to verify his findings at the source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

