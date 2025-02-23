Wild Elephants Rampage Through Pilibhit Croplands

In a dramatic incident at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, two wild elephants have wreaked havoc by tramping over extensive croplands, a forest official revealed on Sunday.

The rogue elephants, having wandered away from their herd, devastated hundreds of acres of wheat and sugarcane fields across Sirsa, Sardah, and Goyal Colony, as per the forest authority's assessment.

Ranger Robin Kumar stated that the forest department swiftly responded to the alarming situation. Villagers in the affected area have been advised to remain vigilant, while officials meticulously evaluate the extent of agricultural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)