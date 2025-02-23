Left Menu

Wild Elephants Rampage Through Pilibhit Croplands

Two wild elephants have separated from their herd and caused significant damage to crops in the Mala range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, trampling hundreds of acres of wheat and sugarcane. The forest department is monitoring the situation and assessing the damage as villagers are advised to stay alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, two wild elephants have wreaked havoc by tramping over extensive croplands, a forest official revealed on Sunday.

The rogue elephants, having wandered away from their herd, devastated hundreds of acres of wheat and sugarcane fields across Sirsa, Sardah, and Goyal Colony, as per the forest authority's assessment.

Ranger Robin Kumar stated that the forest department swiftly responded to the alarming situation. Villagers in the affected area have been advised to remain vigilant, while officials meticulously evaluate the extent of agricultural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

