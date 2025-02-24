Left Menu

Wall Collapse in Delhi Parking Area Damages Vehicles

A wall collapse in Delhi's MCD parking area has severely damaged 18 vehicles, including 15 autorickshaws, two cars, and a motorcycle. The incident was reported early Sunday morning, prompting immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services. No injuries were reported.

Updated: 24-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:54 IST
Wall Collapse in Delhi Parking Area Damages Vehicles
A serious incident occurred early Sunday morning when a wall collapsed in a parking area managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), causing significant damage to several vehicles.

According to an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the incident was reported at 8:28 am from the Nandnagri area.

The collapse resulted in damage to at least 18 vehicles, including 15 autorickshaws, two cars, and one motorcycle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

