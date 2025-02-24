Desperate Rescue Efforts in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Family members from Jharkhand made their way to Telangana after a portion of a tunnel collapsed, trapping eight workers, including four from their state. Officials stated that one representative from each family, along with a police officer, departed for Telangana as directed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The tunnel collapse occurred in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project in Nagarkurnool district, raising concerns about the workers' safety. Soren confirmed that his administration is in constant communication with Telangana's officials for updates on the rescue operations.

Despite significant efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, and other agencies, the rescue teams are encountering obstacles such as thick muck and tangled debris, with no breakthrough reported thus far according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)