Desperate Rescue Efforts in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Family members of four workers from Jharkhand have traveled to Telangana following a tunnel collapse that trapped eight workers, including four from Jharkhand. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's guidance, Jharkhand officials are in coordination with Telangana authorities. Rescue operations face significant challenges due to debris obstructing the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:53 IST
Family members from Jharkhand made their way to Telangana after a portion of a tunnel collapsed, trapping eight workers, including four from their state. Officials stated that one representative from each family, along with a police officer, departed for Telangana as directed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The tunnel collapse occurred in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project in Nagarkurnool district, raising concerns about the workers' safety. Soren confirmed that his administration is in constant communication with Telangana's officials for updates on the rescue operations.

Despite significant efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, and other agencies, the rescue teams are encountering obstacles such as thick muck and tangled debris, with no breakthrough reported thus far according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

