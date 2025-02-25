Delhi Enjoys Clear Skies Amid Moderate Air Quality

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.7 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky during the day, accompanied by predominant surface winds.

At 8.30 AM, the humidity level was significantly high at 93 percent. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to climb to 28 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) reading at 9 AM was registered as 188, classifying it under the moderate category according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Delhiites continue to face air quality challenges despite better weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)