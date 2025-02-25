Tensions Rise as Rescue Efforts Continue in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

After the partial collapse of an SLBC tunnel in Telangana, eight workers remain trapped, intensifying the anxiety of their families. Among them is Sunny Singh, a 32-year-old machine operator whose family resides near the India-Pakistan border.

The Indian Army, Navy, and NDRF are tirelessly working to overcome significant obstacles, such as thick muck and entangled iron rods, to rescue the trapped workers from the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project site.

Singh's family, particularly his mother and siblings, are grappling with the emotional turmoil of the incident, desperately seeking swift government intervention to rescue Sunny and his colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)