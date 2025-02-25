Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Rescue Efforts Continue in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Eight workers, including Sunny Singh, remain trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Telangana. Rescue operations by the Indian Army and other agencies face challenges due to debris. Singh's family is anxiously awaiting news, appealing for expedited efforts. The family seeks government intervention for a safe return.

Updated: 25-02-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After the partial collapse of an SLBC tunnel in Telangana, eight workers remain trapped, intensifying the anxiety of their families. Among them is Sunny Singh, a 32-year-old machine operator whose family resides near the India-Pakistan border.

The Indian Army, Navy, and NDRF are tirelessly working to overcome significant obstacles, such as thick muck and entangled iron rods, to rescue the trapped workers from the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project site.

Singh's family, particularly his mother and siblings, are grappling with the emotional turmoil of the incident, desperately seeking swift government intervention to rescue Sunny and his colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

