Crisis in the Srisailam Tunnel: Rescue Efforts Intensify

Eight individuals have been trapped for five days in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Telangana following a collapse caused by solidifying sludge. Rescue teams, assisted by sniffer dogs, are coordinating efforts to locate and free the trapped persons, amid discussions on a strategic plan of action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a severe incident at Telangana's Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, eight individuals remain trapped as sludge solidifies, partially collapsing the tunnel. The rescue operation is intensifying with officials deploying sniffer dogs to locate the trapped individuals.

District Collector B Santhosh confirmed the National Geophysical Research Institute's (NGRI) involvement in providing insights into soil stabilization, critical for formulating a robust action plan. The rescuers, equipped with a thermal fishing boat, reached the accident site despite initial obstacles, ensuring priority on locating individuals.

As Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy discuss the rescue strategy with officials, hope hinges on the function of a conveyor belt and feasible excavation via the Tunnel Boring Machine. The efforts continue amid heavy anticipation for successful communication with the affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

