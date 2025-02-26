Crisis in the Srisailam Tunnel: Rescue Efforts Intensify
Eight individuals have been trapped for five days in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Telangana following a collapse caused by solidifying sludge. Rescue teams, assisted by sniffer dogs, are coordinating efforts to locate and free the trapped persons, amid discussions on a strategic plan of action.
- Country:
- India
In a severe incident at Telangana's Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, eight individuals remain trapped as sludge solidifies, partially collapsing the tunnel. The rescue operation is intensifying with officials deploying sniffer dogs to locate the trapped individuals.
District Collector B Santhosh confirmed the National Geophysical Research Institute's (NGRI) involvement in providing insights into soil stabilization, critical for formulating a robust action plan. The rescuers, equipped with a thermal fishing boat, reached the accident site despite initial obstacles, ensuring priority on locating individuals.
As Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy discuss the rescue strategy with officials, hope hinges on the function of a conveyor belt and feasible excavation via the Tunnel Boring Machine. The efforts continue amid heavy anticipation for successful communication with the affected individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srisailam
- Telangana
- tunnel
- collapse
- rescue
- sludge
- NGRI
- sniffer dogs
- geophysical
- excavation
ALSO READ
Countdown to Rescue: SpaceX to Bring Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Home Early
Tiger Cub Tragedy in Maharashtra: A Rescue Mission Unfolds
U.S. Navy Jet Crash Off San Diego Coast: Safe Rescue of Crew
Kachiguda Police Crack Child Trafficking Case, Rescue Infant
Dramatic Rescue of 139 Fishermen from Drifting Ice Floe in Russia