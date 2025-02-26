Discoveries and Ventures: Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries and Breakthroughs

In recent scientific developments, groundbreaking discoveries and ambitious missions take center stage. China's Zhurong rover's radar data uncovers potential ancient Martian shorelines, offering new insights into Mars' climate history.

NASA's upcoming SPHEREx mission aims to investigate the universe's origins post-Big Bang, while also scouting the Milky Way for water reserves, launching soon via SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to integrate Starlink terminals within the U.S. airspace network, enhancing FAA operations. Meanwhile, Norway's Arctic Svalbard Seed Vault welcomes over 14,000 new samples. Notably, Intuitive Machines is set for its second moon landing attempt with its lander, Athena, poised for Florida launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)