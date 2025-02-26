Boosting the Himalayan Bioeconomy: CSIR-IHBT's Role and Achievements

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, for its strides in advancing the bioeconomy of the Himalayan region through scientific efforts and fostering young talent.

Addressing the EMBO international workshop and other events, Singh emphasized the importance of start-ups and recent initiatives, including the floriculture mission, while highlighting the role of science in societal development.

The Minister virtually inaugurated new facilities and attended the event from Chandigarh due to logistical constraints, stressing the role of social media in spreading scientific advancements to the wider community.

(With inputs from agencies.)