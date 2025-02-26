Left Menu

Nigeria's Crackdown on Counterfeit Medication: A Call for Stronger Penalties

Nigeria's drug agency calls for life sentences and death penalties for trafficking counterfeit medicines. Recent operations led to major seizures, including vaccines and banned drugs, revealing unsafe storage. The agency urges stronger laws to combat the widespread issue in informal markets across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:10 IST
Nigeria's Crackdown on Counterfeit Medication: A Call for Stronger Penalties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nigerian drug enforcement agency has urged for life jail terms and the death penalty for those involved in the trade of counterfeit medicines and illegal pharmaceuticals. This plea emerges as the agency embarks on its largest nationwide crackdown on fake medications.

Counterfeit drugs have plagued Nigeria for years, particularly affecting anti-malaria medications, pain pills, and antibiotics. According to Mojisola Adeyeye, head of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the recent operation supported by security agencies led to the seizure of significant quantities of counterfeit and improperly stored medical supplies, including vaccines and donated anti-retroviral drugs.

Items like Tafrodol, a prohibited opioid, and oxytocin injections were confiscated. These substances were found stored in unhygienic conditions like toilets and staircases. Adeyeye is advocating for an amendment in drug-related laws to impose harsher penalties. The extensive operation spans from Lagos to the southwestern states, tackling counterfeit drug issues rampant in informal markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025