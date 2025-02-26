Nigeria's Crackdown on Counterfeit Medication: A Call for Stronger Penalties

The Nigerian drug enforcement agency has urged for life jail terms and the death penalty for those involved in the trade of counterfeit medicines and illegal pharmaceuticals. This plea emerges as the agency embarks on its largest nationwide crackdown on fake medications.

Counterfeit drugs have plagued Nigeria for years, particularly affecting anti-malaria medications, pain pills, and antibiotics. According to Mojisola Adeyeye, head of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the recent operation supported by security agencies led to the seizure of significant quantities of counterfeit and improperly stored medical supplies, including vaccines and donated anti-retroviral drugs.

Items like Tafrodol, a prohibited opioid, and oxytocin injections were confiscated. These substances were found stored in unhygienic conditions like toilets and staircases. Adeyeye is advocating for an amendment in drug-related laws to impose harsher penalties. The extensive operation spans from Lagos to the southwestern states, tackling counterfeit drug issues rampant in informal markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)