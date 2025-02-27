NASA's Galactic Explorations: From the Big Bang to Moon's Water

In a groundbreaking mission, NASA is preparing to dispatch the SPHEREx space telescope to delve into the cosmic events following the Big Bang and scour the Milky Way for aquatic reserves vital for life. Scheduled for a Friday launch, this endeavor will employ a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departing from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Simultaneously, NASA successfully launched a satellite designed to pinpoint lunar water sources, especially in the moon's permanently shadowed polar craters. This milestone launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center marks a crucial step for future lunar operations, featuring the Lunar Trailblazer orbiter crafted by Lockheed Martin's space division.

Furthermore, the Arctic's Svalbard Global Seed Vault is set to enhance its collection with over 14,000 new crop seed samples, bolstering its function as a safeguard against global catastrophes. Meanwhile, Intuitive Machines embarks on another lunar mission with the Athena lander poised for a critical moon landing attempt following a prior incomplete mission.

