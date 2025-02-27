Left Menu

Advocate for Change: Abhijeet Rane's Fight for Construction Workers' Dignity

Abhijeet Rane of Dhadak Imarat and Bandhkam Kamgar Union calls on the government to improve living conditions for construction workers in India. Despite legal provisions, these workers face poor living conditions. The union stresses the need for actionable measures and government project sites setting examples in providing adequate amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:42 IST
Mumbai, India – Abhijeet Rane, the influential Founder-General of the Dhadak Imarat and Bandhkam Kamgar Union, recently highlighted the urgent need for improved living standards for construction workers across India.

The booming construction sector provides the backdrop for this pressing issue, as workers face inadequate sanitation and limited healthcare access, despite existing legal protections like the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act.

Rane's plea to the government underscores the necessity for concrete action. He believes punitive measures against non-compliance with established worker welfare standards could drive change, especially if government project sites lead by example in providing necessary amenities.

