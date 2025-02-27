Snowfall Transforms Kashmir into Winter Wonderland

Kashmir was blanketed in fresh snowfall on Thursday, with officials reporting moderate to heavy precipitation in the higher regions of the valley.

Key tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam recorded fresh snow, attracting visitors. Meanwhile, snow accumulation led to the closure of some inter-district roads, notably the Srinagar-Leh highway, affecting travel plans.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained operational during the day but was closed in the evening due to snow and shooting stones. The meteorological department forecasts continued precipitation until Friday noon, with weather improvements expected thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)