Snowfall Transforms Kashmir into Winter Wonderland
Srinagar and parts of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, delighting tourists and affecting local travel. While high-altitude areas received heavy snowfall, rain and snow alternated in lower regions. Fresh snow led to road closures including inter-district routes, with the Srinagar-Jammu highway facing temporary shutdowns due to safety concerns.
Kashmir was blanketed in fresh snowfall on Thursday, with officials reporting moderate to heavy precipitation in the higher regions of the valley.
Key tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam recorded fresh snow, attracting visitors. Meanwhile, snow accumulation led to the closure of some inter-district roads, notably the Srinagar-Leh highway, affecting travel plans.
The Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained operational during the day but was closed in the evening due to snow and shooting stones. The meteorological department forecasts continued precipitation until Friday noon, with weather improvements expected thereafter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
