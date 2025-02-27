Rain-Induced Fatalities and Snowfall Disrupts Jammu Region

Tragedy struck Jammu as two individuals, including a young boy, lost their lives in weather-related incidents amid heavy rains and snowfall across the region, officials confirmed.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed following incidents of stone shooting and avalanches in Kishtwar, although no damage was reported. A boulder hit a vehicle near Surankote, killing the driver.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned in a swollen stream in Reasi district. Authorities have suspended all vehicular movement due to continuous heavy rain, while snowfall was confirmed in the higher reaches of Kishtwar, Ramban, and Doda districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)