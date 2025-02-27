Rain-Induced Fatalities and Snowfall Disrupts Jammu Region
Two people were killed in separate weather-related incidents in Jammu due to heavy rains and snowfall. Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was halted following stone shooting and avalanches. A driver and a boy lost their lives in these incidents. More snowfall was reported across higher reaches.
Tragedy struck Jammu as two individuals, including a young boy, lost their lives in weather-related incidents amid heavy rains and snowfall across the region, officials confirmed.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed following incidents of stone shooting and avalanches in Kishtwar, although no damage was reported. A boulder hit a vehicle near Surankote, killing the driver.
In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned in a swollen stream in Reasi district. Authorities have suspended all vehicular movement due to continuous heavy rain, while snowfall was confirmed in the higher reaches of Kishtwar, Ramban, and Doda districts.
