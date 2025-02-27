Left Menu

Rain-Induced Fatalities and Snowfall Disrupts Jammu Region

Two people were killed in separate weather-related incidents in Jammu due to heavy rains and snowfall. Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was halted following stone shooting and avalanches. A driver and a boy lost their lives in these incidents. More snowfall was reported across higher reaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy struck Jammu as two individuals, including a young boy, lost their lives in weather-related incidents amid heavy rains and snowfall across the region, officials confirmed.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed following incidents of stone shooting and avalanches in Kishtwar, although no damage was reported. A boulder hit a vehicle near Surankote, killing the driver.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned in a swollen stream in Reasi district. Authorities have suspended all vehicular movement due to continuous heavy rain, while snowfall was confirmed in the higher reaches of Kishtwar, Ramban, and Doda districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

