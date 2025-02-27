Left Menu

Trial Incineration of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Begins Amid Security

The trial incineration of 10 tonnes of waste from the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy began in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. This follows a directive from the MP High Court, despite some opposition. The waste includes soil, reactor residue, and pesticide remnants. Safety measures and protestations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar/Indore | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:55 IST
Trial Incineration of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Begins Amid Security
The incineration process for the first batch of waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy commenced in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, this Thursday. Local authorities, adhering to a prior directive from the MP High Court, initiated the disposal under heightened security. This move has prompted both logistical coordination and public dissent.

A senior pollution control official revealed that five different waste types from the Union Carbide factory are being systematically incinerated at a Pithampur facility. The incinerator, heated to 850 degrees Celsius, is expected to complete the trial burning of 10 tonnes of waste over 72 hours. Safety equipment has been provided to personnel involved in the procedure.

Despite ongoing protests and plans to appeal to the High Court, government representatives assert that all protocols are in place to ensure public and environmental safety. The Supreme Court, refusing to delay proceedings, advised concerned parties to address their grievances in the state court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

