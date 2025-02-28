Left Menu

Cyclone Garance Triggers Purple Alert in Reunion Island

A purple alert has been issued in Reunion Island in preparation for Cyclone Garance, with winds exceeding 200 kph. President Macron has urged residents to follow safety instructions as the storm is expected to impact the northern part of the island, including Saint-Denis and Saint-Leu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:50 IST
Authorities in Reunion Island have declared a "purple alert," the highest warning level, as Cyclone Garance threatens with winds over 200 kph. The cyclone is set to strike the Indian Ocean island on Friday morning, prompting caution from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Emphasizing the storm's potential impact, President Macron advised residents to adhere to safety instructions. The storm is projected to make landfall across the northern part of the island, between the capital Saint-Denis and Saint-Leu, according to the local administration's statement.

As the cyclone advances, the islanders have been warned to remain vigilant and prepare for severe weather conditions. The purple alert signifies the acute threat posed by the approaching cyclone, emphasizing the urgency of protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

