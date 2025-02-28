Cyclone Garance Triggers Purple Alert in Reunion Island

Authorities in Reunion Island have declared a "purple alert," the highest warning level, as Cyclone Garance threatens with winds over 200 kph. The cyclone is set to strike the Indian Ocean island on Friday morning, prompting caution from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Emphasizing the storm's potential impact, President Macron advised residents to adhere to safety instructions. The storm is projected to make landfall across the northern part of the island, between the capital Saint-Denis and Saint-Leu, according to the local administration's statement.

As the cyclone advances, the islanders have been warned to remain vigilant and prepare for severe weather conditions. The purple alert signifies the acute threat posed by the approaching cyclone, emphasizing the urgency of protective measures.

