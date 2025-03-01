Rescue Operations Persist After Avalanche Hits Chamoli District

In a high-altitude rescue mission, a total of 47 labourers have been evacuated following an avalanche that hit the Border Roads Organisation camp in Mana village, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Undeterred by initial weather disruptions, which halted operations on Friday, rescue teams have persevered to continue their efforts.

The search for the remaining eight workers intensified as weather conditions improved on Saturday, with helicopters aiding the rescue mission. The district's disaster management authorities, including Army and ITBP personnel, have been instrumental in the search and rescue operations.

Three critically injured labourers were relocated to a larger medical facility, highlighting the mission's urgency. The circumstances have captured the attention of state officials, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami plans to assess the situation onsite. The diversity of the trapped labourers reflects the multi-state workforce involved in the operation.

