Tourist Rescue Mission in Ladakh: A Tale of Survival
- Country:
- India
Four tourists from Uttar Pradesh were successfully rescued after going missing while on a trip to Pangong Lake in Ladakh. The group, consisting of Yash Mittal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jaiveer Chaudhary, and Shadanshu Faujdar, was last heard from several days ago, prompting a swift police search operation.
Authorities discovered the tourists stranded after they mistakenly took the Leh-Manali road, which is currently shut due to heavy snowfall. Police deployed teams to search based on their last known location and eventually found their abandoned vehicle and the tourists, trapped in a hut amid freezing temperatures.
After surviving two nights in their vehicle, the tourists were located 20 km away in stable condition and were given necessary aid. They are scheduled to be reunited with their families back in Leh on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
