Delhi Takes Bold Steps to Combat Air Pollution with Vehicle and Transport Reforms

The Delhi government will halt petrol supply to vehicles over 15 years old after March 31, in a bid to reduce pollution. Measures include installing gadgets at fuel stations to detect older vehicles and transitioning to electric buses. High-rise buildings must also install anti-smog guns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:33 IST
The Delhi government will implement a policy to cease petrol supply to vehicles older than 15 years by March 31, as declared by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

In a bid to curb air pollution, officials discussed measures like restricting older vehicles, enforcing anti-smog measures, and transitioning to electric public transport.

Sirsa announced that gadgets will be installed at petrol stations to identify outdated vehicles, and high-rise buildings must install anti-smog guns. A shift to electric buses is also planned to promote cleaner transport.

