Delhi Takes Bold Steps to Combat Air Pollution with Vehicle and Transport Reforms
The Delhi government will halt petrol supply to vehicles over 15 years old after March 31, in a bid to reduce pollution. Measures include installing gadgets at fuel stations to detect older vehicles and transitioning to electric buses. High-rise buildings must also install anti-smog guns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government will implement a policy to cease petrol supply to vehicles older than 15 years by March 31, as declared by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
In a bid to curb air pollution, officials discussed measures like restricting older vehicles, enforcing anti-smog measures, and transitioning to electric public transport.
Sirsa announced that gadgets will be installed at petrol stations to identify outdated vehicles, and high-rise buildings must install anti-smog guns. A shift to electric buses is also planned to promote cleaner transport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Reinstatement of Palani-Tirupati Transport Services
Karnataka Transport Minister Blames Center for Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike
Telangana's Stance Against Illegal Sand Transportation
Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transport in Telangana
The Kochi Water Metro: A Model for Inland Water Transport