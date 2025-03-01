Delhi Takes Bold Steps to Combat Air Pollution with Vehicle and Transport Reforms

The Delhi government will implement a policy to cease petrol supply to vehicles older than 15 years by March 31, as declared by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

In a bid to curb air pollution, officials discussed measures like restricting older vehicles, enforcing anti-smog measures, and transitioning to electric public transport.

Sirsa announced that gadgets will be installed at petrol stations to identify outdated vehicles, and high-rise buildings must install anti-smog guns. A shift to electric buses is also planned to promote cleaner transport.

