Revamping Punjab's Transport Hubs: A Modernisation Move

In a significant move to upgrade public transport, the Punjab government has sanctioned the modernisation of bus terminals in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Patiala, and Bathinda. This transformation will be executed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, aimed at strengthening the state's transport infrastructure.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar stated on Saturday that the decision, made under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, seeks to improve passenger facilities, safety, and overall operational efficiency at these vital transport hubs, which connect key rural and urban areas. These terminals also facilitate inter-state travel to neighboring regions like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The modernisation project will focus on enhancing various facilities, including waiting areas, sanitation, and parking. Additionally, there will be an emphasis on barrier-free access for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Part of a broader strategy, the upgraded terminals are poised to become integrated urban hubs offering commercial and service amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)