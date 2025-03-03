Left Menu

Expanding Cheetah Horizons: From Kuno to Banni and Gandhisagar

Prime Minister Modi announced the expansion of cheetah reintroduction to Banni Grasslands in Gujarat and Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh following initial introductions at Kuno National Park. The translocation, part of an ambitious plan initiated in 2009, aims to bring 50 cheetahs to India over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasan | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:58 IST
In a significant move to bolster wildlife conservation efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed plans for the expansion of cheetah reintroduction projects beyond Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. Speaking during the seventh session of the National Board of Wildlife, Modi announced that the Banni Grasslands in Gujarat and Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh will soon welcome cheetahs.

The initial phase of the cheetah project saw the reintroduction of African cheetahs at Kuno in two batches — the first from Namibia in September 2022 and the second from South Africa in February 2023. With a looming target of relocating 50 cheetahs over five years, this initiative is the world's first intercontinental translocation of big cats.

Despite setbacks including the deaths of seven adult cheetahs due to various causes, the ambitious conservation project remains on track with 17 cheetah cubs born and 12 surviving in India so far. The Banni Grasslands and Gandhisagar Sanctuary offer unique ecological settings for this reintroduction, potentially enriching India's biodiversity landscape.

