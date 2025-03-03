Expanding Cheetah Horizons: From Kuno to Banni and Gandhisagar

In a significant move to bolster wildlife conservation efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed plans for the expansion of cheetah reintroduction projects beyond Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. Speaking during the seventh session of the National Board of Wildlife, Modi announced that the Banni Grasslands in Gujarat and Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh will soon welcome cheetahs.

The initial phase of the cheetah project saw the reintroduction of African cheetahs at Kuno in two batches — the first from Namibia in September 2022 and the second from South Africa in February 2023. With a looming target of relocating 50 cheetahs over five years, this initiative is the world's first intercontinental translocation of big cats.

Despite setbacks including the deaths of seven adult cheetahs due to various causes, the ambitious conservation project remains on track with 17 cheetah cubs born and 12 surviving in India so far. The Banni Grasslands and Gandhisagar Sanctuary offer unique ecological settings for this reintroduction, potentially enriching India's biodiversity landscape.

