Trump's Sanctuary Cities Standoff Escalates Amid Minneapolis Unrest

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will terminate federal funding next month for any state harboring sanctuary cities, escalating his confrontation with predominantly Democratic-run areas following chaotic disputes in Minneapolis.

This commitment, aired via social media, follows heightened unrest after a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, Renee Good, was shot by an immigration officer. In response, over 2,000 federal officers have descended on Minneapolis, conducting sweeping arrests, often without warrants.

Even legal refugees with verified status have been ensnared amid these tensions. Meanwhile, calls for assessments of racial profiling and federal misconduct echo through the streets and judiciary. The White House remains steadfast in its immigration enforcement mandate.