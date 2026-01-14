Trump's Funding Cut Threat to Sanctuary Cities Amid Minneapolis Tensions

President Donald Trump has announced a bold move to cut off federal funding starting next month for any state housing sanctuary cities, intensifying his criticisms of Democrat-led cities amid recent unrest in Minneapolis.

Speaking on social media and reiterating his message from a Detroit event, Trump vowed to halt support to states that fail to comply with federal immigration laws. This proposition is anticipated to face significant legal challenges, as evidenced by a federal judge's earlier blockage of a similar attempt to freeze funds for over 30 sanctuary jurisdictions.

His announcement coincides with heightened tensions following the death of Renee Good, a U.S. citizen shot by an immigration officer, leading to protests and demands for justice. With federal agents outnumbering local police amid claims of racial profiling and unlawful activities, state officials call for judicial intervention to curb aggressive federal enforcement in Minneapolis.

