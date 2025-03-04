Expert Urban Planning Masterclass Featuring Alain Bertaud
CEPT University is hosting a masterclass series in urban planning with renowned urbanist Alain Bertaud and Indian experts. The program will explore market forces, land use, housing, and real estate in urban contexts. Held on March 11-12, 2025, in New Delhi, it's tailored for professionals and researchers.
CEPT University will conduct an expert-led masterclass on urban planning in New Delhi on March 11-12, 2025. The event features world-renowned urbanist Alain Bertaud and esteemed Indian urban planning experts Bimal Patel, Barjor Mehta, and Vidyadhar Phatak. The masterclass focuses on critical urban planning issues, providing professionals with deep insights and networking opportunities.
The advanced program targets urban planners, academicians, and government officials, offering sessions on markets and urban planning, land use dynamics, and housing and real estate. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of these topics, with a particular focus on Indian urban challenges and opportunities.
Dr Subhrangsu Goswami, Head of CPP at CEPT University, emphasized the unique learning platform this masterclass offers. Applications are open until March 6, 2025, with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful participants will receive a certificate from CEPT University upon completion.
