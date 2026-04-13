Kauvery Hospital Hosts 4th ECG Masterclass, Launches New Handbook

Kauvery Hospital successfully conducted the 4th edition of its ECG Masterclass in 2026, bringing together over 400 medical professionals for an academic workshop on ECG interpretation. The event aimed at honing the skills of clinicians and medical trainees in accurately interpreting ECGs, a critical component in managing cardiac emergencies.

A highlight of this year's edition was the introduction of the 'Handbook on ECGs – Volume 2,' authored by Dr. Deep Chand Raja and Dr. Ushnish Adhikari, and unveiled by esteemed cardiologist Dr. N. Sivakadaksham. The guide serves as an essential reference for medical professionals, providing structured insights into ECG interpretation.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals Group, emphasized that the Masterclass plays a vital role in continuous medical education and skill enhancement, contributing to improved patient care. The event underscores Kauvery Hospital's commitment to education and nurturing future healthcare professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)