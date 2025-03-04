Left Menu

Pope Francis Stable Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis, suffering from double pneumonia, faced two respiratory crises but has now stabilized. The Vatican reports he no longer requires mechanical ventilation, though his prognosis remains guarded. Admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14, Francis has not been seen publicly since entering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:29 IST
Pope Francis faced two severe respiratory crises as he continues to battle double pneumonia, the Vatican announced. However, he has now stabilized and no longer needs mechanical ventilation to breathe.

After experiencing acute respiratory insufficiency on Monday, the 88-year-old pontiff was placed on non-invasive ventilation. By Tuesday, he was receiving oxygen via a nasal hose, as his condition improved but remained guarded. The Vatican stated that doctors are still monitoring his health closely.

Pope Francis has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital since mid-February, following a severe respiratory infection. Despite initial progress, his condition worsened after an endobronchial mucus buildup caused breathing complications. While the Vatican maintains cautious optimism, the pope's medical team has not provided a timeline for his recovery.

