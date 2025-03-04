Left Menu

Hope Rises as SLBC Tunnel Rescue Gains Momentum

The rescue operation at the SLBC tunnel, where eight people are trapped, progresses with the repair of the conveyor belt. This will expedite debris removal. Officials, including the NDRF and other agencies, are coordinating efforts. The possibility of using robots to ensure the safety of rescuers is being evaluated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:15 IST
Hope Rises as SLBC Tunnel Rescue Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The conveyor belt at the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel, where eight individuals remain trapped for 11 days, has been repaired, offering renewed hope in the rescue mission. Officials announced on Tuesday that the belt will now enhance debris removal, potentially shifting 800 tonnes per hour.

Drilling efforts continue, aided by Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), to pinpoint areas of human presence amidst the rubble. Representatives from the National Centre for Seismology, alongside multiple agencies, have joined forces to expedite the rescue efforts.

High-level meetings involving disaster management officials have been convened to discuss the progress and improve coordination. Innovations, including robotic deployment, are under consideration to further safeguard rescuers as operations intensify with the repaired machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025