Hope Rises as SLBC Tunnel Rescue Gains Momentum

The conveyor belt at the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel, where eight individuals remain trapped for 11 days, has been repaired, offering renewed hope in the rescue mission. Officials announced on Tuesday that the belt will now enhance debris removal, potentially shifting 800 tonnes per hour.

Drilling efforts continue, aided by Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), to pinpoint areas of human presence amidst the rubble. Representatives from the National Centre for Seismology, alongside multiple agencies, have joined forces to expedite the rescue efforts.

High-level meetings involving disaster management officials have been convened to discuss the progress and improve coordination. Innovations, including robotic deployment, are under consideration to further safeguard rescuers as operations intensify with the repaired machinery.

